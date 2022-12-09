Vodka-Drunk Businessman Robbed of Over $300K by ‘Gang of 10 Prostitutes’

On Dec. 4, a businessman in Russia was reportedly robbed of over $300,000 by a “gang of 10 prostitutes” after drinking vodka with a friend in a Moscow apartment, reported The Daily Star.

The man, identified only as “Igor,” was visiting Moscow with his wife and daughter on a business trip that apparently required about 8 million rubles ($127,969.36) worth of cash, reported Russian media property MK. After arriving at their apartment, Igor sent his wife and child to stay with his mother-in-law.

According to police reports, the cash was “just placed on a shelf, not hidden,” per The Daily Star.

Reportedly, in celebration of his “short-term freedom,” Igor invited a friend over to enjoy drinks with. This was when the two drank “one and a half liters of vodka,” as reported by MK. By nightfall, Igor a sex worker was called and presented with 100 thousand rubles ($1,599.62).

After apparently being persuaded to allow more “girlfriends” to join the occasion, a total of 10 women were now in the apartment.

At this time, the women allegedly gave the men more alcohol and decided on taking the money. According to The Daily Star, Igor woke up alone the next morning to discover that around £250,000 ($307,191.25) had been taken from him, along with “several other items.”

Igor was left with $3,900 remaining on the shelf.

The man informed his wife of what took place — and she has allegedly threatened him with a divorce, per MK.

According to reports, Igor is simply hoping for his finances to be returned as police investigate the case.

