Video of Police Helping Prisoner Buy Alcohol Sparks Outrage

A video of a prisoner allegedly being assisted by police officers in purchasing alcohol outside a liquor shop in Uttar Pradesh has sparked outrage and, reportedly, led to the suspension of two police officers, according to India Today.

The video was taken by a passerby and has since gone viral. Local reports indicate that the prisoner was traveling between a police station and court and had been booked under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In the video, the prisoner can be seen with his hands cuffed, stopping at the liquor shop and allegedly being helped by a police officer in buying alcohol.

An image of the incident was later shared online by Mamta Tripathi, who tagged the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Citizens have taken to social media to express their outrage and demand that the individuals responsible for the incident be held accountable. Following the public outcry, an inquiry was ordered by the authorities, and the police officer allegedly involved in assisting the prisoner in purchasing alcohol has been reprimanded, per the report.

According to India Today, both police officers who were escorting the prisoner have been allegedly suspended.

In December 2022, a comparable incident took place when an EMT was captured on camera serving both himself and a patient an alcoholic beverage in a pulled-over vehicle while on the way to a hospital in Odisha, India.

