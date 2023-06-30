Vera Wang Reveals the Secret to Her Youthful Looks at 74: 'Vodka Cocktails' and Sleep

Celebrating her 74th birthday, iconic American fashion designer Vera Wang has unveiled the secret behind her timeless beauty: drinking vodka cocktails and getting at least nine hours of sleep.

Discussing her fabulous appearance in an interview with People, Wang confessed her fondness for vodka drinks.

“One of the things I am known to like to do is have a vodka cocktail,” Wang shared. “There’s no question about that, I do. I have a vodka at some point after five or six o’clock, towards seven.”

Additionally, the designer emphasized the importance of a good night’s sleep. With a recommended nine hours of slumber, she prioritizes rest as a way to rejuvenate both her body and mind, per Daily Mail.

Apart from her beauty secrets, Wang credits her unwavering dedication to work as a crucial factor in preserving her youthful spirit. Working tirelessly throughout her career, she views it as her lifeline, continuously stimulating her mind, body and soul. Through challenges and growth, Wang finds a sense of purpose and relevance that keeps her youthful.

The fashionista also raised awareness about ageism, expressing her desire to be recognized for her work rather than her age-defying looks. Wang informed People that while she appreciates the compliments on her appearance, she hopes her accomplishments won’t be overshadowed by society’s fixation on aging.

“I’m very flattered that people think I’ve aged well, but it was never my goal,” Wang added, per People.

“I’m confronted with a bit of a moment now where so much has been said about my aging. I just hope that it doesn’t supersede my work. It brings up the issue of ageism, and I don’t want to be pigeonholed.”

Earlier this month, a 100-year-old woman revealed that her personal secret for living a long life is drinking gin (our favorite!).

