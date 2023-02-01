Gin Distillery Debuts Anti-Valentine's Day 'Breakup Boxes'

On Tuesday, Australian gin producer Never Never Distilling Co. debuted cheeky “Breakup Box” sets for anyone who may be “going through it” this Valentine’s Day season.

“Everyone knows Valentine’s Day is a conspiracy created by card manufacturers to make money off people’s misguided interpretation of what romance is or needs to be,” Never Never Distilling Co. wrote on Facebook.

“So we thought we may as well do something similar to celebrate the unspoken reality of love; breaking up. Whether it’s a gift to remind a friend not to get back with that ex, or as a peace offering left on the doorstep alongside the basket of returned hoodies, toothbrushes and phone chargers, we want to make our Grenache Gin the official gin of breakups.”

Never Never Distilling Co.’s Grenache Gin is a 38% spirit made with its award-winning Triple Juniper Gin and grenache grapes. The grapes are sourced from McLaren Vale and lend the gin rich berry tasting notes, complimented by a base of soft pine and juniper.

“Of course, you don’t need to share the gin with your ex, you can just serve it alongside the signed divorce papers to celebrate the closing of that chapter in your life,” the gin producer continued.

According to Never Never Distilling Co., each Breakup Box includes:

1 x Ginache Grenache Gin, 500mL

1 x Fake – like your love – Black Rose

2 x Bespoke Break Up Cocktail Recipes

1 x Curated Spotify Playlist

The two bespoke cocktails are aptly named “Tainted Love” and “The Player” to further ensure your message is understood.

Only 100 sets have been produced, so act fast if you desire a gin-fueled breakup. Find the “Official Breakup Box” on Never Never Distilling Co.’s website, priced at $75.

If you want to try the spirit that was deemed “Australia’s Best Flavoured Gin” without ending a relationship, a bottle of Ginache can be found here for $72.

