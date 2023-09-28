Antarctic Base Faces Alcohol Ban After Sexual Assault Claims

As of Sunday, workers at the primary United States Antarctic base, McMurdo Station, will no longer have the option to purchase alcoholic beverages at its bars, the Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday.

However, researchers and support staff will still have the option to purchase a weekly ration of alcohol from the station store, as clarified by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The new rationing system permits employees to buy a maximum of 18 beers per week, three bottles of wine or a 25-ounce bottle of liquor.

These changes come amidst mounting concerns about sexual misconduct at McMurdo after an AP investigation revealed a pattern where women reported their harassment or assault claims being downplayed by their employers, potentially placing them or others at further risk.

In certain cases highlighted by the AP, alcohol was reported as a factor. However, the NSF clarified that the new changes in alcohol policy were driven by considerations of morale and welfare at the base and were not aimed specifically at preventing sexual harassment or assault.

In addition to the alcohol policy changes, the NSF is implementing new measures to address sexual harassment and assault at the base, where, as the AP wrote, about 70% of workers are typically men. These measures include enhanced training, data collection through a new survey and visits from experts.

However, individuals who told the AP they were sexually assaulted, such as Jennifer Sorensen and Britt Barquist, emphasized that addressing the alcohol issue alone wouldn’t solve the problem. They called for believing survivors, ensuring no retaliation and providing alternative diversions to reduce drinking.

“They know full well that all the rationing or denial of alcohol sales being forced on us isn’t going to do a damn thing,” Sorensen said, per the AP. “Alcohol can obviously blur the lines of consent, there’s that issue at play, but overwhelmingly, sexual assault has occurred even when neither party has been consuming alcohol, as was the case with me. So it’s definitely not going to eliminate the problem.”

In a 2022 report published by the NSF, it was revealed that 59% of women experienced harassment or assault while in Antarctica, and 72% saw such behavior as a problem in the continent. The NSF responded by establishing an office to handle complaints, offering a confidential victim’s advocate and setting up a 24-hour helpline, according to the report.

In a bid to boost morale, the NSF has said it also plans to enhance internet access through the Starlink satellite network, allowing workers to stay more connected with friends and family.

