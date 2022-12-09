De-Mining in Ukraine Fundraised for With Australian Gin

Australian distillery Sunshine & Sons has released a limited edition bottling of its Pineapple Parfait Gin to raise money for humanitarian de-mining efforts in Ukraine.

The 38% ABV fundraising gin comes in a bottle decorated with the bright colors of the Ukraine Flag. The “Jumpman” imagery on the bottle was licensed by Kherson Artist, Yuri Krasnoshchok, and features a Ukrainian soldier reaching for a watermelon.

According to the gin producer, watermelon exports from Kherson — which were halted due to the invasion — are now able to continue after the liberation. Sunshine & Sons Liberation Gin celebrates the liberation of Kherson and the sweet, juicy fruit it produces.

Additionally, the gin’s label was designed by Konstantin Des from Odesa, whose workplace suffered a hit from a Russian missile on May 10. Sunshine & Sons noted that Des is currently living without electricity due to ongoing attacks on his city.

Funds raised from the numbered gin bottles — and any additional donations sent in — will be used to fund much-needed metal detectors used for humanitarian de-mining in Ukraine.

In other recent efforts to aid Ukraine, a humanitarian NGO, Roots of Peace, started a partnership with Grgich Hills Estate Winery and the Rotary E-Club of Ukraine for a newly announced “Mines to Vines” program. The project aims to root out and repurpose Ukrainian minefields as vineyards.

Australian post orders for Kherson Liberation Gin can be placed here, priced at $99 per bottle (plus $13.95 postage & handling).

The gin is recommended to be served with your favorite tonic water and a wedge of freshly cut watermelon.

“Please raise your glass to Kherson and the heroic efforts of many,” Sunshine & Sons wrote.

Read next:

This Hydrogen-Powered Gin Shows How Distilleries Could Shift to More Sustainable Manufacturing

Gin Launches to Showcase and Support Emerging Australian Artists

Wine Brand With Controversial Image Shifts Focus to Prisoner Reform

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter