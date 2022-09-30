The London Dry from Speyside: Tulchan Gin - Gin Raiders

Speyside is famously acknowledged as the world’s most densely populated whiskey region. These Northern Scottish lands are lush, fertile and home to half of Scotland’s single malt whisky distilleries. The region’s beloved River Spey provides local distilleries with plenty of fresh, crystalline water.

If whiskey isn’t your thing or you just want to branch out a little, you’ll be pleased as punch to find out Speyside is also the home to many Scottish gins. Let’s look at one of them!

Tulchan Gin is a small batch London dry gin made with a bouquet of Scottish botanicals. The spirit features elderflower, sloe berries and blackberry leaves from the Tulchan Estate. Other botanicals include juniper, white asparagus, angelica and licorice.

The Tulchan Estate utilizes copper pot stills and chill filters its gin at 39.2°F to preserve the freshness of each botanical.

A Taste of Tulchan Gin

We can’t help but take immediate notice of the striking blue bottle. According to Tulchan, the blue recalls the “open Tulchan

sky and the unspoilt river Spey.” Lovely!

Now onto the gin. The nose is rich with juniper and pine. There is a healthy dose of spicy sweetness. With a sip, juniper steps to the front with sweet citrus notes hanging in the back. There is an herbal and almost earthy midpalate thanks to the asparagus and blackberry leaves. The long, dry finish is where the floral notes of elderflower are most present. In classic London dry fashion, juniper sticks around all the way to the end.

This gin makes a punchy gin in tonic, which is one of Tulchan Gin’s signature serves.

The recipe: “1 to 3 parts Tulchan Gin, 3 parts Tonic,” and a fresh orange slice garnish.

The “Tulchan Tonic” kindly highlights the gin’s sweet citrus notes. Juniper hangs on tight and crisp. The cocktail is refreshing and the orange slice snack at the end is well appreciated.

Tulchan Gin is bottled at 45% ABV and can be found here for $40.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter