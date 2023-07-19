Starbucks to Spotlight Espresso Martini in Latest Cocktail Class Experience

Starbucks has recently unveiled an array of immersive coffee experiences at its Reserve Roasteries located in Chicago, Seattle and New York City, including the Oleato Tasting Experience, the Coffee Lab: A Journey of the Senses — and the highly anticipated Art of the Espresso Martini.

Led by skilled Starbucks mixologists, participants of The Art of the Espresso Martini experience will master the creation of a signature Starbucks Reserve Espresso Martini while also enjoying an espresso martini flight accompanied by Princi bites, Food & Wine reported.

Meanwhile, the Oleato Tasting Experience offers a deeper appreciation for olive oil-infused beverages. Participants will sample a range of infused drinks, including the Oleato Deconstructed, Oleato Iced Cortado, Oleato Golden Foam and either the Cold Brew or Oleato Golden Foam Espresso Martini.

Coffee connoisseurs seeking a deeper understanding of flavor profiles will be captivated by the Coffee Lab: A Journey of the Senses. This experience guides participants through an exploration of identifying distinct flavors and aromas in Starbucks Reserve roasts via a side-by-side tasting, per the report.

Each experience lasts approximately an hour and is offered daily. Pricing varies, with the Art of the Espresso Martini experience priced at $95 per person. Secure your spot by visiting starbucksreserve.com.

