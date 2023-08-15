New Disney Hotel Policies May Pose Challenges for BYOB Enthusiasts - Gin Raiders

Following new policies covering what can and can’t be held at Disney Bell Services, bringing your own booze to the theme park’s hotels is now just a touch more challenging.

According to Inside the Magic, Disney previously allowed guests of its hotels to store alcohol with Bell Services, either upon check-in or for later retrieval, which was especially beneficial for those spending a lot of time in the theme parks. However, this practice has been apparently discontinued.

PlanDisney recently specified that Bell Services cannot hold age-restricted items, such as alcohol.

“Also, be aware that Bell Services can’t accept age-restricted items (e.g. alcohol),” PlanDisney noted. “If these are included in your order, you’ll need to be present during delivery to show your photo ID.”

Still, guests not ordering alcohol to the hotel will find that Bell Services is quite the welcomed feature.

“You’ll be pleased to know that you can have groceries delivered to your Disney Resorts Collection hotel,” PlanDisney stated. “In fact, you don’t even need to be there to accept the order. Just make sure your full name is listed as the recipient on the order so that Bell Services knows to whom the order belongs.”

“You’ll also be pleased to hear your groceries will be kept at the appropriate temperature until you can pick them up.”

Guests using Bell Services also gave the option to have food delivered to their room for a small fee.

“But did you know that, for a small fee, you can have Bell Services bring your groceries to your room,” PlanDisney added. “If you have a lot of groceries, this might be worth it. However, it’s usually quicker to just pick up your groceries yourself.”

In late July, Disneyland announced its plans to expand the number of restaurants serving beer, wine and cocktails. Seemingly in direct opposition to Walt Disney’s desire to have an alcohol-free zone in Disneyland, Cafe Orleans, River Belle Terrace and the Carnation Cafe now have booze on the menu.

Read next:

How to Make Disney World’s Earth Day 2023 Gin Cocktail

Disney World Widens Liquor Options With Gin Cocktails Now on the Menu

6 Best Distilleries to Visit on Florida’s West Coast if You Love Gin