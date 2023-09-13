No 3 London Dry Gin Debuts Set For Taking Martinis On-The-Go

No 3 London Dry Gin has some good news for Hong Kong-based travel and leisure enthusiasts alike: the brand’s limited-edition martini case as part of a collaboration with Globe-Trotter, a luxury luggage brand, will be touching down in the vibrant city. The kit is set to sell for a suggested price of $2,250 according to Wednesday’s piece in Lifestyle Asia.

“We have curated the ultimate Martini Case, designed to provide an unrivalled traveling Martini experience that embodies the mastery of luxury of two iconic brands,” stated Madeleine Axelsson, the Global Brand Controller for No 3 London Dry Gin.

Marketing Director of Globe-Trotter, Darius Alavi-Ellis expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration in a statement according to Lifestyle Asia.

“This collaboration with No. 3 London Dry Gin reflects our shared passion for creating contemporary products using traditional crafts and the finest materials.”

To commemorate the launch, three award-winning mixologists based out of Hong Kong – Lorenzo Antinori, Antonio Lai and Beckaly Franks – have created travel-themed cocktails that will be available for purchase at their respective bars.

The bespoke kit consists of a handmade martini case in teal and tan leather. The set has two distinctive No. 3 Gin X Nude Martini Glasses, a limited edition Vermouth bottle endorsed by mixologist dubbed “The Maestro of the Martini,” Alessandro Palazzi. The kit also includes leather embossed coasters, martini picks and a bottle of No. 3 London Dry Gin.

Just 100 sets are available for purchase at the Globe-Trotter Hong Kong Boutique located at The Peninsula Arcade in Tsim Sha Tsui.

In June, No. 3 Gin debuted a ready-to-serve Gimlet and “The Ultimate Martini Kit,” in commemoration of National Martini Day on June 19.

As for local festivities meant to celebrate the kit’s launch in Hong Kong – the following bars will be offering the exclusive travel-themed cocktails.

Bar Leone – Martini Italico by Lorenzo Antinori

The Martini Italico will be offered at Antinori’s bar from the 7th of September on. The cocktail features No. 3 London Dry Gin, Marsala wine, fernet, orange bitters and is garnished with lemon peel and pickled almond.

Dry Martini My Way by Antonio Lai from Quinary

Dry Martini My Way will be available at Quinary starting September 14. The cocktail hosts No. 3 Gin and 3 drops of “dry essence.” The spirit is meant to be a modern riff on the classic Martini.

Artifact Gibson by Beckaly Franks from Artifact

Artifact Gibson is availale starting September 21. The cocktail was inspired by old Hollywood, and was crafted with Japanese banana shallot, dry vermouth, lemon oil, and No. 3 London Dry gin.

