Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Hosts Gin Tasting Session in This Small Town

On Sunday, Celebrity chef Robert Irvine made a visit to Erie, Pennsylvania, as part of the ongoing promotion of his personal brand of gin and vodka. During his visit, he hosted a tasting and signing event at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store located at Yorktown Centre.

“What a great market to come to,” Irvine informed Your Erie.

“You know, I always believed that small businesses and small towns create the economy of this country. So that’s why I visit all of the small places, hence here we are in Erie Pennsylvania.”

Irvine is a renowned chef and entrepreneur. He’s best known as the host of Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible,” where he’s helped over 200 struggling restaurants. Beyond TV, he owns businesses like FitCrunch, Robert Irvine Foods and Boardroom Spirits. Proceeds from these ventures support his foundation, benefiting veterans and first responders. He also tours with “Robert Irvine LIVE” and has authored four books, including “Family Table By Robert Irvine,” promoting family bonding through meals.

Turning from food to booze, Irvine launched his spirits business in 2021. Produced in collaboration with Boardroom Spirits in Pennsylvania, the brand’s full range comprises two “precision distilled” offerings: Irvine’s American Dry Gin and Precision-Distilled Vodka. Irvine’s American Dry Gin can be found for $23.89, while Irvine’s Vodka is typically priced at about $20.

“You shouldn’t have to be rich to enjoy a little luxury,” Irvine said of his spirits. “Every morning, you get up and give it your best. At the end of the day, you deserve the best in your glass.”

In other recent celebrity gin news, “Outlander” star Sam Heughan was seen serving up cocktails in the Hamptons as part of ongoing promotion for his freshly launched The Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin.

