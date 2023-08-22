Brockmans Gin to Spotlight Its 1st New Product in 15 Years at TFWA World Exhibition

U.K. spirit producer Brockmans Gin is gearing up to introduce its new Orange Kiss expression at the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes, alongside another “significant new innovation,” TR Business reported on Tuesday.

Orange Kiss, the brand’s first release since 2008, combines Valencia oranges with triple sec, juniper, coriander, cassia bark and angelica root. Available for £34 (US$43) per 70cl bottle, Orange Kiss has already made its way into select domestic markets, backed by the “Kiss My… Sunset” campaign. According to the brand, the citrus-forward release is best served in a gin and tonic, spritz-style cocktails or in a gin-based margarita.

“Brockmans has built an internationally growing fanbase of loyal consumers and advocates with just one expression thanks to its stand-out taste profile,” noted Brockmans Gin International VP Pierpaolo Indelicato, per TR Business.

“Our ambition with Brockmans’ second expression, Orange Kiss, is to challenge perception as to what people think of flavoured gin.”

Brockmans Gin has enhanced its presence in travel retail by partnering with key retailers like Gebr. Heinemann, TR Business reported. The brand’s engagement included activations at Frankfurt and Berlin Brandenburg Airports, extending until September. Collaboration with Gebr. Heinemann will continue at Düsseldorf International Airport in October and November.

In early August, Gebr. Heinemann partnered with another top gin brand, Hendrick’s, on a pop-up airport perfumery located inside Germany’s largest airport.

Brockmans Gin is accessible at airports in Hamburg, Munich and Vienna, as well as other global spots. It’s also available at European border stores with Travel Free and in Argentina through London Supply. According to the report, Orange Kiss is currently offered at select duty-free stores in Spain and the Baltics.

“Due to interest and market demand the roll-out in international markets is progressing faster than initially forecasted. We expect duty free retailers to match listing and availability by end of this year,” Indelicato added, per TR Business.

