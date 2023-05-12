Bombay Sapphire, Baz Luhrmann Host World's Largest AI Art Event

On Wednesday, Bombay Sapphire and film director Baz Luhrmann, in collaboration with Ai-Da, the world’s first ultra-realistic robot artist, launched Saw This, Made This, the world’s largest mass-participated AI art event, according to the gin brand.

The launch event took place at the Chelsea Factory, where the AI art gallery turned gin cocktail bar pop-up buzzed with cultural tastemakers, celebrities and industry innovators. The installation celebrated thousands of submissions shared via social media, following Luhrmann’s #SawThisMadeThis “creative call to arms” in October 2022.

The global campaign sought to inspire people to discover the creative inspiration that exists all around them by inviting people to share on social media what they “saw” and subsequently “made.”

According to Bombay Sapphire, the highlight of the night was a panel discussion between Luhrmann and Ai-Da, moderated by the CEO of the Design Museum, Tim Marlow. The two discussed topics such as whether AI can have emotions and whether it can understand the weather.

During the discussion, Baz Luhrmann turned on his “signature charm” with Ai-Da, flirting and lightly teasing the robot with sweet nothings, while Ai-Da deftly deflected questions, breaking out in several poems, Bombay Sapphire shared.

Guests at the event enjoyed Bombay Sapphire cocktails inspired by Luhrmann and the start of the new season, including the Iona Martini, Sunrise and Tonic and Petal Collins (recipes shared below).

Additionally, on World Creativity Day, April 21, two Bombay Sapphire bottle label artworks, painted by Ai-Da, were on display in the Saw This, Made This installation series and made available for purchase. The launch of these collectible bottles and other limited-edition merchandise benefited the Design Museum and its programs that support emerging designers and creatives.

The pop-up Saw This, Made This Installation will be open to New Yorkers on May 11, 12 and 13. At the pop-up, visitors have the opportunity to partake in a unique experience, which includes live painting sessions by Ai-Da, a blend of human and AI-produced fine art, as well as craft cocktails influenced by the gallery.

Bombay Sapphire Saw This, Made This Signature Serves, Via the Brand

Iona Martini

2 oz Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Murcian Lemon

1 oz Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth

1 pinch Edible Blue Glitter

Method: Stir gin and vermouth until cold. Strain into a martini glass or coupe. Garnish with a pinch of edible blue glitter (stir in) and express a lemon twist over the top but discard

Inspiration: Baz Luhrmann himself. Edible shimmer was added here to showcase Luhrman’s glamor and icon status.

Sunrise and Tonic

1 oz Bombay Sapphire

.5 oz Grapefruit Juice

1 oz Martini and Rossi Fiero

4 oz Fever tree Tonic

Method: Build in a balloon glass. Garnish with a grapefruit wheel.

Inspiration: London sunrises during the spring, after a long, gloomy winter. Lower ABV.

Petal Collins

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz St Germain

.25 oz Simple Syrup

3 oz Club Soda

Method: Build in Collins glass and top with club soda. Garnish with an edible flower and a lemon wheel.

Inspiration: May in New York. All the flowers in all the parks are going wild and the air is filled with sweet smells.

