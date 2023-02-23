5 Best Places in Southwest Florida to Drink Gin - Gin Raiders

With its bounty of beaches, diverse nightlife opportunities and vacation-worthy destinations, Southwest Florida encapsulates some of the best cities to visit in the Sunshine State. And if you’ve ever found yourself in the area hankering for a good gin cocktail — we’ve got you covered! From covert speakeasies to restaurants with impressively well-stocked bars, here are the five best places in Southwest Florida to drink gin.

CW’s Gin Joint

Described as an “intimate haunt with a retro vibe,” this gin-centered cocktail lounge and restaurant will not disappoint. CW’s Gin Joint is located in Tampa and is certainly the place to hit up for a thorough gin experience, thanks to its well-stocked bar and many crafty cocktails.

CW’s Gin Joint sells a gin flight, allowing guests to select four gins from its expansive gin collection. Not sure which gins to order? Consider looking at CW’s Gin Joint’s “Gin Matrix,” a chart that shows you exactly what flavors are prominent in each gin and how they compare to others.

CW’s Gin Joint is closed on Monday and open from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday. On Thursday, it closes at 12:00 a.m. — and at 2:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Beyond plenty of gin, CW’s Gin Joint offers live music, dinner, dessert and a bustling late-night party vibe.

The 86 Room

The 86 Room, a Prohibition-style bar located in Downtown Fort Myers, immerses guests in a 1920s speakeasy theme with soft lighting, red brick walls, chandeliers and vintage woodwork. Beyond a jazzy interior, The 86 Room offers outdoor seating in a cool alleyway lit with string lights.

The 86 Room is open from 5 :00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. every day. Thanks to its charming atmosphere, frequent live music and crafty cocktails, this location was voted one of Fort Myers’ best bars.

As a Prohibtion-era inspired location, The 86 Room serves up of plenty of gin. Order from its gin-dedicated menu to enjoy classic cocktails such as a Bees Knee’s, Gimlet, Negroni, Gin Rickey and more!

Nice Guys Pizza

Don’t let the name fool you, Nice Guys Pizza serves just as much gin as it does delicious food. Located just about a mile past the Cape Coral Bridge, Nice Guys Pizza offers a bounty of seasonally rotating craft cocktails, a late-night lounge atmosphere and gourmet pizza. There’s also a room decked out with several retro pinball machines to keep you busy while you wait for food and drinks to arrive.

Nice Guys Pizza is closed on Mondays and open from 4:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. the rest of the week.

Order any classic gin cocktail using Nice Guys impressive gin collection (including genever, the original gin) or order from its menus, which feature tasty house-made sodas and syrups.

Pangea Alchemy Lab

Pangea Alchemy Lab, a European-styled cocktail lounge, is located in downtown Sarasota and has been serving drinks since 2010. Dedicated to using the freshest ingredients paired with modern bartending techniques, this bar offers a bevy of both newly created and classic cocktails.

Pangea Alchemy Lab is closed on Monday and Tuesday, open from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Pangea Alchemy Lab’s happy hour menu features gin classics such as a Corpse Reviver, Aviation, Clover Club and dry martini made with orange bitters.

The Mandarin Hide

The Mandarin Hide is located in St. Petersburg and is home to over 450 bottles of booze. While boasting the local area’s largest selections of bourbon, whiskey and scotch, gin is also heavily featured on the menu. To date, this cocktail lounge has incorporated over 2,500 cocktails on its menus.

This trendy bar is closed on Monday and open from 5:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. the rest of the week.

The Mandarin Hide promises a curated cocktail experience. If you can’t find a drink that meets your preferences, The Mandarin Hide’s experienced bartenders will build a signature cocktail for you. Additionally, The Mandarin Hide offers cocktail classes, so if just drinking tasty beverages isn’t enough, you can try your hand at making some!

