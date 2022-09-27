‘Mexigin Is My Gin of Choice’: Celebrity Chef Todd English Gives Ringing Endorsement to World’s 1st Mexican Spiced Gin - Gin Raiders

Mexigin, the spirit industry’s first and only dark spiced gin, proudly announced on Monday that Celebrity Chef Todd English has declared it his “gin of choice.”

English is best known for his work as a restauranteur (Las Vegas restaurants Olives and The Pepper Club), cooking show host, author and television personality.

The chef, who believes gin to be a “connoisseur’s drink,” stated that Mexigin is “classic with a modern twist” while pouring a shot of the gin into a sizzling pan of food in a video. It seems English wants us to use his favorite gin in more than just cocktails.

“Mexigin really does give me all those tools to make something really exciting,” English said in a press release. “Gin is one of my favorites because of all the wonderful aromatics that go into it – especially with Mexigin here. You’ve got so many great bold flavors that are so exciting, and that’s why Mexigin is my gin of choice.”

First launched in 2019, Mexigin was designed to “reinvent the gin market,” according to Brand Owner and CEO Corinne Delaney. The brand boasts its spirit’s versatility by claiming Mexigin can be used to replace bourbon, tequila, vodka and rum in classic cocktails.

The dark spiced gin is distilled with juniper six times and is made from a 100% corn distillate. Latin American spices are harvested from regenerative and sustainable sources to be blended with the gin. Mexigin affirms its spirit is “remarkably smooth” and “finished with a touch of picante.”

The self-acclaimed “most flavorful gin in the world” can be found here for $39.99, bottled at 40% ABV.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter