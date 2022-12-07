'We Were Broken Into…Again': Thieves Take $5K in Wine From Restaurant Now Broken Into 18 Times

An Italian restaurant in Seattle, Washington, has been recently broken into with the alleged thieves taking off with an estimated sum of $5,000 in bottles of wine. The restaurant, Serafina, shared in a post on Instagram that this marks the 18th time it has been broken into since the pandemic.

“Sadly not a warm comforting food post today. We were broken into…again,” Serafina wrote on Instagram.

According to Serafina, the two intruders also left the location with damage to the doors and locks. The restaurant’s owner, Christian Chandler, informed the Jason Rantz Show that a crowbar was used to enter the location. Somewhere between 30 and 40 bottles of wine were taken, per reports.

“They knew what they were doing. They knew what to look for and they grabbed the good stuff,” Chandler said, according to 770KTTH.

Chandler also explained how he even has a glass replacement company “on speed dial” due to the frequency of the break-ins.

“Serafina has been around since ’91. In the first 29 years of us doing business here on Eastlake, I think we’ve recorded maybe five break-in attempts. And since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve been hit 18 times. So it’s crazy, you know, something needs to be done,” Chandler added, per 770KTTH.

Furthermore, Chandler shared how he and other business owners in the area feel let down and frustrated over a lack of support.

“I mean, 18 times in two and a half years is ridiculous,” Chandler said, according to the report. “And, you know, the fact that I’m even reaching out to these council members and the mayor’s office, requesting all this help … just do something for us. You know, small businesses are the backbone of the city of Seattle. I see restaurants closing weekly. And there’s more that the city could be doing to help us out.”

Serafina asks anyone with additional information about the two individuals seen in the alcohol locker to contact the Seattle Police.

Read next:

Police Looking for ‘Prince Charming’ Who Left Shoes Behind After ‘Beer Run’

Drunk-Driving Chef Claims He Was Asked to ‘Sample’ New Wines at Work

Burglar Breaks Into Hotel, Steals Gin Bottles, Cash and Keys to Owner’s Bentley Before Falling Asleep in a Guest Room

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.