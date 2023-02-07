‘Brazen Thief’ Caught on Camera Drinking From Booze Bottle During Restaurant Break-in

A 39-year-old man was caught on camera drinking directly from a large bottle of alcohol after breaking into a restaurant in Hamilton, Scotland, reported Daily Record.

The man appeared in court on Feb. 3 and admitted to breaking into the Four Seasons restaurant and a hair salon in September of 2021.

The night of the break-in, a restaurant window was smashed — and cost £600 ($721.52) to repair.

“A large bottle of spirits and £10 from the till were stolen,” shared Rebecca Clark, per Daily Record. “He was readily identified from the footage.”

The man was then seen three weeks later after taking off with items from a local hair salon, where the front door was smashed. He left with an iPad, iPhone and £100 ($120.25). He was again caught on camera, this time with an iPad in his pocket instead of booze in hand.

“Later that day he tried and failed to sell the iPad at Cash Generators in Hamilton,” Clark said, according to Daily Record. “He then sold it to a passer-by for £40 but this person realised it was locked into the salon’s account and contacted the police.”

The court heard that the man struggles with drug issues and is under social work supervision.

“He is turning the corner but is not out of the woods yet,” said the man’s lawyer, Ian Scott, per Daily Record.

“The person who committed these offences is different to the person you see today.”

