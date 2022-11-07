'The Rock' Congratulates Drumshanbo Gin Producer on Award

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has congratulated Ireland-based The Shed Distillery for winning the Spirit Brand of the Year award at the 2022 Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Star Awards, per Irish Mirror.

Johnson’s Teremana Tequila brand was nominated for the award along with notable spirit producers Brown-Forman (Jack Daniels) and Louis Vuitton (Moët Hennessy).

According to the Irish Times, The Shed Distillery Co-Owner Pat Rigney noted he was “immensely proud of this recognition” for all of his staff and team, adding that it was “a dream come true.” Rigney also told the Irish Times that he anticipates “sales to grow 25% globally to 250,000 cases this year.”

The Shed Distillery’s award-winning gin, Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, is made with botanicals sourced from around the world and includes tasting notes from green tea, juniper, cardamom, makrut lime, grapefruit and meadowsweet. The gin is bottled at 43% ABV and can be found here.

When thinking of gins currently capturing the hearts of mixologists and gin-lovers alike, Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin certainly comes to mind. It’s a personal favorite of ours and has secured an aggregated review score of 89.

Johnson’s Teremana Tequila, a name that translates to “spirit of the earth,” boasts small-batch production and a brick oven-roasting process, per Tequila Raiders. Teremana’s añejo is described as tasting of warm oak, vanilla and roasted agave.

The celebrity-owned tequila brand has earned a plethora of accolades for itself, such as gold at the 2022 Tequila and Mezcal Masters Competition staged by the Spirits Business and gold at the 2022 World Spirits Competition in San Francisco.

The Shed Distillery was first opened in 2016 by Rigney and his wife, Denise Rigney. It was the first distillery in Western Ireland in over 101 years. The distillery’s flagship spirit, Drumshanbo Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey, was the first of its kind from the Western province of Connacht in over 105 years, the brand notes.

The Shed Distillery also produces Sardinian Citrus gin, Sausage Tree Pure Irish Vodka and a newly launched California Orange gin.

