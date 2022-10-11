The Gin Fashioned: A Barrel-Aged Gin Riff on a Classic Whiskey Cocktail - Gin Raiders

The old fashioned is a classic whiskey cocktail that originated long before the word “cocktail” was formally defined. “Old fashioned” refers to a style of crafting alcoholic drinks using sugar, bitters, water and a spirit of choice.

As cocktails became more and more complex over time, imbibers would ask bartenders for a drink the “old-fashioned way.”

The first written recipe for an old fashioned was printed in Modern American Drinks by George Kappeler in 1895. According to Kappeler, sugar and water should be dissolved at the bottom of a whiskey glass with Angostura bitters dashed on top. Drop in a small piece of ice, a lemon peel and one jigger of whiskey. Mix the cocktail with a bar spoon and serve it with the spoon still in the glass.

Since the original recipe is so simple, it’s quite fun to switch up the base spirit or toss in subtle additions. Some mixologists smoke the cocktail, dash in flavored bitters or add in brandy and liqueurs.

For this “gin fashioned,” let’s keep it relatively classic in construction but swap out whiskey for a nice barrel-aged gin. We are also going to have some fun with an orange twist and cocktail cherry — two frequently welcomed garnishes.

Ingredients

1 tsp sugar (or 1 sugar cube)

1 tsp water

2-3 dashes of bitters

Ice

1 1/2 oz. Barrel-aged gin

1 Luxardo cherry

Orange twist

In a mixing glass, add in the sugar, bitters and water. Muddle until the sugar starts to dissolve.

Fill the mixing glass with plenty of ice and add in the gin. Stir until chilled and strain into a rocks glass with one large ice cube (or sphere).

Squeeze the orange twist over the cocktail and rub it along the rim of the glass. Drop the orange twist and Luxardo cherry in the glass and enjoy!

Don’t have a barrel-aged gin? Feel free to use a favorite gin you keep handy. Just keep in mind that a barrel-aged gin is a close friend of whiskey, often packed with similar notes of wood, vanilla and caramel.

