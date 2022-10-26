Queen Consort Camilla Apparently Watches ‘The Crown’ With a Large Glass of Gin - Gin Raiders

According to the claims of a royal expert, Queen Consort Camilla apparently watches the Netflix series “The Crown” while enjoying a “large glass of gin and tonic or wine,” as reported by Express.

For the uninitiated, “The Crown” started airing in 2016 and depicts the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 to the early 21st century. Each season covers a different time period of royal activity, with season three introducing Camilla.

According to The Telegraph, “The Crown” is “TV’s best soap opera.” The show has an average audience score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and is well-loved by many. However, according to Animated Times, the Royal Family has expressed displeasure for the show and allegedly hindered production of the fifth season by closing down certain sites to prevent filming.

As noted by Express, Royal author Katie Nicholl mentioned that Camilla takes it all with a “pinch of salt,” in reference to the dramatic portrayal of the Royal Family in the show.

Season five of “The Crown” will be released near the end of November on Netflix.

In the spirit of royals knowing how to appreciate gin, it is commonly agreed that the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite tipple was a gin and Dubbonet. A G&D is made with a classically juniper-forward gin and French aperitif made of red wine, herbs and spices.

Find the recipe for one here.

