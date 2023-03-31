 Tesla Debuts $30 Cybertruck-Inspired Beer Made With 'Exclusive Strain of Cyberhops'
Tesla Debuts $30 Cybertruck-Inspired Beer, Made With an ‘Exclusive Strain of Cyberhops’

Candie GetgenMar 31st, 2023, 8:36 pm

GigaBier is a pilsner-style beer that Tesla CEO Elon Musk first announced in 2021 at the launch of the Gigafactory Berlin project. Now officially available for purchase, this Cybertruck-inspired beverage retails for about $30 per oddly shaped bottle. (Photo: Tesla)

Following its unexpected foray into spirits with the launch of a questionable tequila, Tesla is taking yet another side step away from making vehicles to debut GigaBier, a limited edition pilsner-style beer.

Unveiled on Thursday, GigaBier is bottled in an unconventional shiny vessel that appears to emulate the form of a Cybertruck, Tesla’s latest unreleased battery electric vehicle with a polarizing appearance. Furthermore, GigaBier’s bottle features a sleeve with a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark, you know, just in case you find yourself drinking a cold one in the middle of the night.

The beer itself is claimed to be produced with an “exclusive strain of Cyberhops,” which, according to the brand, make it taste of citrus, bergamot and sweet fruit.

“Tesla GigaBier is designed to emulate the form of Cybertruck while honoring the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking,” the brand wrote.

“Enjoy this limited edition pilsner-style beer brewed in Berlin with our exclusive strain of Cyberhops and notes of citrus, bergamot and sweet fruit. Each bottle features a seamless gloss black sleeve with a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark. Prost!”

A 3-pack of GigaBier is priced at €89 ($96.52), making a single bottle the equivalent of a few bucks over $30.

