Tesla Debuts $30 Cybertruck-Inspired Beer Made With 'Exclusive Strain of Cyberhops'

Following its unexpected foray into spirits with the launch of a questionable tequila, Tesla is taking yet another side step away from making vehicles to debut GigaBier, a limited edition pilsner-style beer.

Unveiled on Thursday, GigaBier is bottled in an unconventional shiny vessel that appears to emulate the form of a Cybertruck, Tesla’s latest unreleased battery electric vehicle with a polarizing appearance. Furthermore, GigaBier’s bottle features a sleeve with a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark, you know, just in case you find yourself drinking a cold one in the middle of the night.

The beer itself is claimed to be produced with an “exclusive strain of Cyberhops,” which, according to the brand, make it taste of citrus, bergamot and sweet fruit.

Read More: The 5 Best Gins We Tasted in March 2023

“Tesla GigaBier is designed to emulate the form of Cybertruck while honoring the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking,” the brand wrote.

“Enjoy this limited edition pilsner-style beer brewed in Berlin with our exclusive strain of Cyberhops and notes of citrus, bergamot and sweet fruit. Each bottle features a seamless gloss black sleeve with a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark. Prost!”

A 3-pack of GigaBier is priced at €89 ($96.52), making a single bottle the equivalent of a few bucks over $30.

Read next:

Here’s Why This $5,000 Cocktail Is the Most Expensive Gin Drink in the World

Hendrick’s Gin Debuts Cucumber Milk, Deeming it ‘the Next Best Alternative to Your Alternative’

Top 5 Mixers to Use in Snoop Dogg’s Famous ‘Gin and Juice’ Cocktail

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.