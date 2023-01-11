Terry Sent Me!: The Contemporary Gin Paying Homage to Prohibition-Era Speakeasies - Gin Raiders

A new gin has come to India and it celebrates the adventurous nightlife of Prohibition-era speakeasies when a secret password could transport you to an evening of gin-soaked fun.

Terry Sent Me! launched in September of 2022 and is the spirit producer’s interpretation of contemporary Indian gin. The gin is made with a “secret blend of exotic botanicals” and is a loving ode to the rebellious spirit of the Prohibition era — and those who embody it. A few of the exotic botanicals included in the gin are juniper, Gondhoraj lime, coriander, lemon peels, orange peels, cardamom and angelica root, per Condé Nast Traveller.

According to the founder of Terry Sent Me!, Tarang Doshi, the gin pays homage to the time when speakeasies were entered with the use of an exclusive password, opening doors to “certain privileges that only a few venturesome individuals had.”

Terry Sent Me! Gin is described as “ultra refreshing,” while capturing the essence of adventure and spirited escapes. Condé Nast Traveller noted that the gin has spicy cardamom and cinnamon notes, paired with an aroma of citrus.

To keep in touch with the emerging gin brand, check out its Instagram.

Terry Sent Me! is currently available for purchase in Goa for INR 850 ($10.41) per 750ml bottle. The brand is set to expand into markets in Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka.

