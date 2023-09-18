Police: Teen Sent to Hospital for Intoxication Explodes Home With Stolen Car

In the town of Verona, New York, a distressing incident unfolded when a 17-year-old boy, reportedly highly intoxicated at the time, piloted a stolen car into a residence in Oneida. The resulting collision caused a gas leak that culminated in an explosion, obliterating the house and causing collateral damage to neighboring properties, as reported by the local police.

Preceding this event, law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence along State Route 31 around 11:49 p.m. on Sept. 8. The call was prompted by a dispute involving the teenage boy and his 16-year-old girlfriend, according to Syracuse.com. She sought intervention for the altercation, desiring only for the boyfriend to leave.

Troopers dispatched to the scene discovered the teenage boy without a shirt, evidently disoriented due to excessive intoxication. Recognizing the gravity of his inebriation, emergency medical services were summoned, adhering to New York State’s mental hygiene law necessitating care for those significantly impaired by substances, per the report.

Following his release from Oneida Health in the early morning of Sept. 9, the teenager proceeded to steal a 2012 Toyota Rav4. Speaking to Syracuse.com, a spokesperson for State police explained that he did not know why the teenage boy was released from the hospital.

Around 3 a.m., the boy crashed the stolen vehicle into a residence on West Elm St., severing a natural gas line. The home exploded approximately three hours later.

As investigations continue, authorities anticipate pressing charges against the youth, coordinating efforts with the county attorney to determine applicable charges.

