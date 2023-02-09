Suspected Drunk Driver Detained After iPhone Automatically Calls Police After Crash

A 46-year-old man, suspected to have been driving drunk, was detained by police on Thursday after a car crash alerted his iPhone to call 111, New Zealand’s emergency line.

According to Stuff, the man was driving his car around 1 a.m. on Thursday and ended up steering right into a tree on a center barrier. Detecting the crash, his phone activated an emergency function and proceeded to call the emergency line.

When speaking with a 111 operator, the man said that police “should not worry about it,” according to Stuff. However, since the man reportedly sounded heavily intoxicated, police showed up at the scene. When there, the man allegedly pushed an officer as a field sobriety test was administered. The man also refused to take a blood sample, Stuff reported.

The 46-year-old was ultimately charged with assaulting police and refusing a blood sample and will appear in court on Feb. 16.

Stuff reported that this is believed to be the first instance of an “authentic crash” leading to a suspected drunk driver being caught.

The crash detection feature was first launched in September 2022 for new Apple phones and watches. When a severe crash is detected by the phone, the device will then start connecting to emergency services after a 20-second delay.

Apple products with the crash detection feature are the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE — which will all require the latest version of iOS, according to Apple.

Read next:

Woman Sues Bar That Served Her Alcohol After Drunk Driving Incident Caused $10M House Explosion

Beer Fan Who Won $1M From BrewDog is Escorted Out of Rooftop Bar After Getting “Too Drunk”

What Is a Borg? Gen Z Is Drinking Booze Out of Gallon Jugs and TikTok Can’t Get Enough of It

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.