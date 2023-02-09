Super Bowl Sunday Treats: 3 Fun Recipes to Make With Gin

Try mixing up some creative boozy gin treats this Super Bowl Sunday to share with your fellow party-goers. Here, we share recipes for French 75 Jell-O shots, gin-soaked BBQ sauce and Red Snapper tomato bombs.

French 75 Jell-O Shots

A French 75 is a classic gin cocktail made with Champagne, lemon juice and sugar. It’s a simple, yet effective cocktail that pairs gin’s botanical bite with a perfect balance of sweet and sour. Why not whip up some French 75 cocktails in the form of easy-to-enjoy Jell-O shots?

2/3 cup Gin of choice

2 cups Champagne (Prosecco will also work!)

2/3 cup Lemon juice

2/3 cup Simple syrup

1 oz Gelatin

Pack of 1 oz clear plastic cups with lids

Add one cup of Champagne to a large saucepan and slowly stir in the gelatin on medium heat. Do not let this mixture boil; only heat and stir to dissolve the gelatin. Now, add in your gin, simple syrup, lemon juice and the rest of the Champagne and stir together.

Allow your mixture to cool for a bit before pouring it into your cups. Lay out your cups on a baking sheet that can fit in your fridge. Optionally, you can spray your plastic cups with a bit of non-stick spray so that the shots slip out with ease.

Put the lids on the containers and let your shots rest in the fridge for 4-6 hours before enjoying them with friends and family.

Gin-Soaked BBQ Sauce

Use this easy boozy BBQ sauce to glaze chicken — or use it as a dip!

1 cup ketchup

1/3 cup Apple cider vinegar

1/3 cup Gin of choice

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp molasses

3 tbsp yellow mustard

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp salt

1 tsp crushed red pepper

1 tsp black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk until well combined. Allow the sauce to rest for about 30 minutes before using it.

Red Snapper Tomato Bombs

A Red Snapper is essentially a Bloody Mary, but made with gin! This recipe will infuse fresh tomatoes with the flavors of a tasty savory cocktail. Serve these Red Snapper tomato bombs on toothpicks with a dipping salt.

1 pint of cherry tomatoes

1 cup Gin of choice (a London dry would be ideal, though!)

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2-3 tbsp Hot sauce

1 tbsp horseradish

3 tbsp Lemon juice

2 tbsp lemon pepper salt

1/2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp celery salt

Combine the gin, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish and lemon juice in a bowl and mix. Then, poke a bunch of holes into your cherry tomatoes using a toothpick, this will allow them to absorb all that boozy goodness.

In a jar that can be tightly sealed, add in your tomatoes and then pour in your gin mixture. Allow the tomatoes to rest in a fridge overnight or for about 8 hours to properly take on the flavor.

Combine the lemon pepper salt, garlic powder and celery salt in a small bowl for dipping.

Serve your Red Snapper tomato bombs in the jar, allowing your fellow party-goers to take a stab at them with toothpicks and dip them in as much salt as they want.

Enjoy!

