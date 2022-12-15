Suncliffe Gin Announces Whiskey Barrel-Aged Expression for a New Taste of Its Arizona Botanicals

Arizona gin producer Suncliffe has announced its second expression, Solstice Gin, a barrel-aged spirit that offers imbibers a new taste of its unique desert botanicals.

“With a complex warmth on the palette and a hue evocative of Sedona’s golden aura, this seasonal offering from Suncliffe invites you to explore a higher plane and enjoy the view,” the brand wrote, according to Tucson Foodie.

Tucson Foodie reported that Solstice is rested in charred American oak whiskey barrels, adding additional complexity to its juniper-driven gin. According to the report, Solstice Gin presents “desert honey on the nose” with “nutty caramel on the front, leading into stone fruit” and a “subtly spiced finish on the palate.”

Barrel-aged gin is an excellent spirit for those who crave the smoky, vanilla flavor profiles of whiskey — elevated with an herbal bouquet of gin botanicals. For a look at barrel-aged gins and their aggregated ratings, peruse our list here.

The limited-edition spirit is available for purchase starting Dec. 14 at Westbound, Tap & Bottle North and Rum Runner. The gin is soon set to be sold in additional locations. Only 800 bottles have been produced, so act fast if Solstice Gin piques your fancy.

Suncliffe Gin is an emerging LGBTQ and woman-owned spirit brand that launched in August of 2021. The brand recently branched out into retail locations in New York City.

Suncliffe highlights botanicals from Arizona’s terroir. Three breeds of native juniper — one-seed, shaggy and alligator — are “shaken from the twisted trees of Sedona” and united with wild-foraged botanicals such as ponderosa pine bark, manzanita and western elderflower.

Find a stockists of Suncliffe Gin here.

