Recent Study Reveals More Americans Are Drinking Hard Liquor Than Ever Before

According to a Gallup survey released on Monday, a growing number of Americans are showing a preference for hard liquor, such as whiskey, gin, rum and tequila, over traditional choices like wine and beer. This trend marks a significant shift in alcohol consumption habits.

The survey revealed that 31% of respondents now favor hard liquor, marking the highest percentage ever recorded since Gallup began tracking alcohol preferences among U.S. adults in 1993. This surpasses the 29% of Americans who indicated a preference for wine, according to Gallup.

While beer still maintains its position as the most popular alcoholic beverage, with 37% of respondents choosing it as their main drink of choice, the rise in hard liquor consumption indicates a changing trend.

“However, in the past few years, closer to 30% say liquor is their drink of choice, putting it on par with wine,” Gallup explained. “The 31% of drinkers who currently say liquor is their favorite alcoholic drink is the highest on record by one percentage point.”

While the reasons behind the shift towards hard liquor consumption remain unexplained, the preference for various alcoholic beverages varies based on gender, age, education and income levels. Furthermore, around 19% of U.S. adults who drink alcohol admitted to sometimes drinking “more than they think they should.”

According to the study, men tend to admit to overindulging more often than women, with a rate of 21% versus 16%. Similarly, individuals under 35 (22%) and those between 35 and 54 (20%) are more prone to excessive drinking compared to those aged 55 and above (14%). Meanwhile, individuals with annual household incomes exceeding $100,000 (24%) are more than twice as likely as those with incomes below $40,000 (10%) to acknowledge occasional excessive drinking.

In terms of timing, 69% of those who consume alcohol reported having a drink within the past week, with one-third of that group having imbibed in the past 24 hours.

This survey, based on telephone interviews with 1,015 adults conducted between July 3 and 27, carries a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points, Gallup noted.

Find the full survey here.

