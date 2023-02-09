$12k of Stolen Booze Found in Car That Was ‘More Suspicious Than a Calorie-Free Donut,’ Police Say

Police in Vacaville, California, have arrested a 16-year-old and two others after 123 bottles of booze worth over $12,500 were stolen from a liquor shop Monday night.

According to the Vacaville Police Department, the break-in took place before 2 a.m. at a local BevMo!. Arriving at the location after responding to an alarm call, officers noticed a shattered front door and a broken liquor bottle on the ground.

Through city cameras, officers took note of a car entering a freeway at about the same time as the alarm call.

Commenting on the way the vehicle was being driven, the VPD wrote on Facebook: “Wait, the car’s headlights are off as it leaves our city and gets onto the on-ramp? Hmm, little more suspicious. Hold up. The car’s headlights then suddenly come alive as it hits the freeway?”

“That sounds more suspicious than a calorie-free donut.”

Shortly after, a Fairfield PD officer located the car, which proceeded to speed up and take off, resulting in a pursuit.

Police caught up to the vehicle after it became disabled at an intersection and detained the three individuals inside. 30-year-old Juan Coy, along with 19-year-old Christian Krammer and a 16-year-old were arrested and charged with felony burglary and possession of stolen property, according to the VPD.

The vehicle containing the 123 bottles of alcohol was found to be an unreported stolen vehicle, per the VPD.

Coy received additional felony charges of evading and vehicle theft, the VPD reported. Krammer and Coy were booked into a county jail while the 16-year-old was booked into a juvenile hall.

“Big shoutout to our friends over at Fairfield PD for their assistance with this case,” the VPD added. “Teamwork makes a difference, and we’re very grateful for our partnerships with our allied agencies. Together, we can all help keep our communities and businesses safer!”

