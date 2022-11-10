These Stilton Spirits are for the 'Cheese and Gin Lover'

If you’ve ever felt the need to drink your cheese, look no further. U.K.-based Hartington Creamery and Cuckoostone Distillery have teamed up to produce a limited-edition collection of stilton cheese-based spirits. The collection includes a dry gin, pink gin, old tom gin and vodka.

According to Hartington Creamery, fresh stilton whey is supplied to Cuckoostone Distillery, where it is distilled and vapor infused with six botanicals.

Rather than tasting of stilton, the spirits are provided a smooth texture thanks to the cheese byproduct.

“The distillate produces a delicate creaminess, which improves the mouthfeel of both gin and vodka while providing a unique and unforgettable element to the spirit,” Cuckoostone Head Distiller Becky Morgan told Tyla.

“At Cuckoostone Craft Distillery, fresh whey is regarded as a botanical, just like juniper or fennel as it enhances the flavour,” Morgan continued.

It is recommended to enjoy this line of cheese-sourced gins in savory cocktails such as a Bloody Mary or fennel gimlet. Since the gins don’t actually taste like cheese, there’s really nothing stopping you from crafting any of your favorite cocktails with these spirits.

Find the line of Hartington Creamery gins here, priced at £57.00 ($66.59). The Christmas gift set includes a 70cl bottle of gin (or vodka) and a cheese wedge of your choice. We have our eyes on the Hartington Devonshire Gold Old Tom Gin and Hottie Chili Cheese Wedge combo.

Shockingly enough, this is not the first time gin has been made with a cheese byproduct. In October, Wisconsin-based craft distillery Knowlton House announced its line of gin, whiskey and vodka made from whey.

