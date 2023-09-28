Underage Drinking Happens the Most in This State, Study Says

A recent study conducted by Addiction Treatment Magazine has shed light on the prevalence of underage drinking across America, exposing significant variations from state to state.

According to the data, Vermont emerged as the state with the highest proportion of underage alcohol consumption, with nearly a quarter of youths aged 12-20 engaging in this behavior each month. Shockingly, over 14% of minors in Vermont were reported to engage in binge drinking, consuming four or more alcoholic beverages in a single session.

Following closely is Rhode Island, with the second-highest underage drinking rate at almost 22%, nearly mirrored by New Hampshire at 20.6%. Massachusetts and Oregon follow suit, each having significant underage drinking rates at 20.4% and 20.1% respectively.

In stark contrast, Addiction Treatment Magazine’s study revealed that Mississippi, Utah and North Carolina showcase commendable efforts in curtailing underage drinking. Mississippi takes the lead with a mere 9.7% of individuals aged 12-20 partaking in alcohol each month, and a remarkably low binge drinking rate of 5.4%. Utah follows with around 11% of its youth consuming alcohol monthly, reflecting positive strides in tackling this critical issue. North Carolina stands as the third lowest in underage drinking, with 11.3% of the state’s population aged 12-20 being consumers.

“It’s no secret that underage drinking is a major concern in the United States, as it can pose several significant risks to the well-being of young people, including health risks, impaired judgment, and the risk of dependency and addiction,” a spokesperson for Addiction Treatment Magazine commented on the findings. “These findings provide an intriguing insight into where underage drinking is the most prominent throughout the country, with Vermont coming out on top. While progress has been made in reducing underage drinking rates, it is still a matter of concern, and ongoing efforts are necessary to address this issue and protect the health and safety of young people.”

This comprehensive study analyzes data from the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health by SAMHSA. The research involved a comparative assessment of all 50 states, focusing on the drinking habits of young individuals aged 12-20. This included examining both the number of youths who had consumed alcohol within the last month and those engaged in binge drinking, defined as consuming four or more drinks in a single session.

For more in-depth information and to refer to the primary source of this research, visit addictiontreatmentmagazine.com.

