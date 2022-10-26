Stanley Tucci Wants You to "Make it a Martini Night" With Tanqueray

“Martini connoisseur” Stanley Tucci and Diageo-owned top gin producer Tanqueray want you to “Make It A Martini Night,” in honor of the classic cocktail. According to Tanqueray, this new digital campaign coincides with the martini’s 2022 resurgence.

The brand’s small batch, premium expression, No. TEN, is requested to be your gin of choice for the cocktail — “garnished with a grapefruit twist, of course.”

“I’m a big fan of the martini – there is something about a martini’s simplicity and classic elegance, while being modern at the same time,” said Stanley Tucci in a press release. “Made with No. TEN, a martini rises in stature and that’s why bartenders like to use it.”

Tucci — well known for his roles in “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Captain America: The First Avenger” — has garnered recent notice as an amateur bartender on account of his at-home cocktail mixing on social media. Many of Tucci’s recipes include gin, whiskey and tequila. His most recent cocktails feature plenty of Tanqueray No. TEN.

The American award-winning actor also recently published a book titled “Taste: My Life Through Food,” which is a memoir of his life in and out of the kitchen.

Tanqueray No. 10 was first launched in 2000 and is categorized as a “super-premium gin.” No. TEN is named after the pot still it is made in, Tiny Ten. The gin differs from Tanqueray’s flagship spirit in that it includes fresh, whole citrus in the distillation process, creating a gin with flavor profiles more akin to modern gin than London dry.

“There’s no denying the martini has become the de facto ‘it’ cocktail of 2022,” said Christina Choi, SVP of Gin, Tequila, and Breakout Growth Brands at DIAGEO North America, according to the release. “With his quiet sophistication and natural charm, Stanley Tucci is the perfect creative partner for us. After all, if Stanley and No. TEN have one thing in common, it’s that they are both undeniably classic and chic.”

This digital campaign also includes two 15-second films, with one showing Tucci inspiring other bar goers to order a martini after he orders one.

Stanley Tucci’s Signature Martini, Via Tanqueray

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Tanqueray No. TEN

0.25 oz. dry vermouth

Garnish with a grapefruit twist

Preparation: Pour 1.5 oz. Tanqueray No. TEN into a shaker with ice and add .25 oz of dry vermouth. Stir until perfectly mixed using a bar or teaspoon. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a twist of grapefruit peel.

If you’re interested in making making it a martini night with No. TEN, a bottle can be found here.

