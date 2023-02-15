Sobriety Programs Highlighted as Police Find Large Pile of Beer Cans in Vehicle

Police in Ontario, Canada, have highlighted the importance of sobriety programs following the arrest of a 61-year-old individual who was behind the wheel of a vehicle filled with beer cans.

Sometimes we get asked “why do you conduct RIDE programs during the day?” – This is why. 61-year-old accused entered #GreyBruceOPP RIDE program at 5:23 p.m. Arrested for impaired operation, 8 driving related suspensions, property obtained by crime, and several HTA charges. ^nw pic.twitter.com/zr8zSt0urG — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 13, 2023

In a photo posted to the Ontario Provincial Police West Region’s Twitter account, a vehicle is depicted with what appears to be a sizable mound of empty Busch Beer cans in the passenger seat.

According to the OPP, the driver of the vehicle was found around 5:23 p.m. during a R.I.D.E. program. 97X reported that the event took place on Feb. 10, with police mentioning that “readily available” open liquor was found in the vehicle.

“Sometimes we get asked ‘why do you conduct RIDE programs during the day?’ – This is why,” the OPP wrote.

R.I.D.E., which stands for “Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere” is an Ontario sobriety program that allows police to conduct planned roadside checks. By identifying and charging individuals who are driving under the influence of alcohol, the program seeks to lower the number of injuries and tragic accidents arising from impaired driving.

The 61-year-old individual — whose gender was not revealed — was charged with impaired driving, property obtained by crime, several highway traffic act charges and eight driving-related suspensions.

