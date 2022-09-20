‘Let’s Get It Poppin’: Snoop Dogg, Platinum Rapper and Indoggo Gin Creator, Teams up With 19 Crimes to Launch Rapping Sparkling Wine

Snoop Dogg — platinum rapper and creator of Indoggo Gin — has teamed up with 19 Crimes to launch the world’s first rapping bottle of sparkling wine. The new release, Snoop Dogg Cali Gold, is also 19 Crimes’ first sparkling wine.

In the same fashion as 19 Crimes’ other bottles of wine, Cali Gold features a “living” wine label. With the Living Wine Labels app, bottles can be scanned to reveal an augmented reality visage of Snoop Dogg.

On Cali Gold, Snoop Dogg’s virtual self raps “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” from his 1993 album, “Doggystyle.”

Cali Gold is all about capturing the “O.G. party vibe” with Snoop Dogg’s “distinctive West Coast style,” a press release stated.

“We wanted something cool with that O.G. party vibe and I’m hyped to add Snoop Cali Gold to my 19 Crimes collection,” Snoop Dogg stated. “This sparkling wine has a fun, fresh feel to it that people will enjoy. Let’s get it poppin with Snoop Cali Gold!”

The launch of Cali Gold follows a trend of success with Snoop Dogg’s two previous 19 Crimes wines. Cali Red was named the “#1 selling single wine” in IRI’s New Product Pacesetter history, according to a report. In a similar light, Cali Rosé was named the “number 1 US Wine Innovation of 2021,” in another IRI report.

As for success in Snoop Dogg’s other spirited ventures, Indoggo Gin earned a silver Bartender Spirits Awards accolade in 2021.

Cali Gold can be found for $18, bottled at 11% ABV. The sparkling wine is a varietal of Muscat Alexandria, White Riesling, French Colombard and mixed white.

Buy a bottle of Cali Gold here.

