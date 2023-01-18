Singapore Sling Recipe: Gin’s Fruitiest Classic Cocktail

By combining our favorite juniper-based spirit with a smorgasbord of sweet liqueurs and fruit juices, this Singapore Sling recipe is the perfect treat to whip up for anyone who claims they don’t like gin (we get it, but sure hope they’ll develop a taste for it soon). And if you do like gin (yay!), well, you’ve certainly come to the right recipe.

First, a Little History

The Singapore Sling is a classic gin cocktail believed to have been invented by Ngiam Tong Boon, a bartender at the Raffles Hotel’s Long Bar in Singapore. While the exact date of the cocktail’s inception is uncertain, it can be estimated that it was created sometime before 1915, when it was first called a gin sling.

A sling is a drink that was originally crafted from water, sweetener, a flavoring component (usually nutmeg) and a spirit. The term “sling” comes from the German word “schlingen” and means “to swallow fast.” These types of drinks were created to be served either hot or cold as a type of punch and weren’t initially considered cocktails. Additionally, Tong Boon’s Singapore Sling is attributed to the rise in popularity of a sling drink.

According to The Times, the “original” Singapore Sling recipe called for two measures of gin mixed with one measure each of cherry brandy, pineapple juice, orange juice and lime juice. As time passed and different ingredients were implemented, it became quite difficult to pin down a “correct” recipe for the Singapore Sling. Some recipes call for hurricane cocktail mix, while others will omit certain liqueurs. To best capture the true essence of the Singapore Sling, this recipe is adapted from the International Bartender’s Association list of specified ingredients.

Now grab your fruity liqueurs, nearest bottle of gin and let’s get mixing!

Singapore Sling Recipe

1 oz. Gin of choice

0.5 oz. Cherry liqueur (Cherry Heering recommended)

0.25 oz. Cointreau

0.25 oz. Bénédictine D.O.M. Liqueur

0.5 oz. Lime juice

4 oz. Pineapple juice

1 dash Angostura bitters

Small splash grenadine

Garnish: Pineapple wedge and cocktail cherry skewer

Combine all of the liquid ingredients into a cocktail shaker full of ice. Shake hard for about 30 seconds or until the shaker appears frosted. Strain your cocktail into a hurricane (or highball) glass with ice. Garnish your tasty cocktail with a pineapple wedge and cocktail cherry on a skewer.

Bénédictine D.O.M. Liqueur substitutes: While this unique herb-centered liqueur is certainly a tasty component of this cocktail, there are a few possible substitutions. Chartreuse, Yellow Chartreuse or an Amaro (bitter Italian liqueur) can be used when Bénédictine D.O.M. Liqueur isn’t available. These three suggested substitutes pack a similar herbal punch and may already have a place in your home bar.

Cheers!

Read next:

Top 5 Mixers to Use in Snoop Dogg’s Famous ‘Gin and Juice’ Cocktail

Monkey Gland: The Fruity Gin Cocktail With a Strange History

What is Dutch Courage? A Close Look at Gin’s History of Inciting Bravery

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.