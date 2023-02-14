Shoplifter Drinks Almost All of the Booze She Swiped Before Police Catch Her - Gin Raiders

A 40-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting after swiping ten cans of cider from a supermarket in Kent, England. When the police caught up with her, she almost finished drinking all the stolen booze.

According to Kent Online, the woman took £12 ($14.60) worth of cider from a Sainsbury’s without paying for it. Police were contacted after an employee at the location saw the event take place through the shop’s security camera footage.

When finally located by officers, the woman was seen in a local park drinking from a can. Most of the cider was already consumed, Kent Online reported.

When appearing before Medway Magistrates’ Court, she admitted to the offense committed on Aug. 2, 2022.

“Police located her in a park drinking it and she had already consumed most of it,” said Debbie Jones, prosecuting, per the report.

“During interview she made no comment and didn’t want to watch the CCTV footage.”

On March 20, the woman will be sentenced at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court, with bail being granted until then, according to Kent Online.

