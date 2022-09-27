Shane Warne’s Gin Business Goes Into Administration Months After His Sudden Death - Gin Raiders

SevenZeroEight, Australian Cricketer Shane Warne’s gin business, has gone into administration months after his sudden death in March. SevenZeroEight, named after Warne’s record-breaking 708 wickets, now operates under Gin Brothers Pty Ltd.

According to CreditorWatch, SevenZeroEight has experienced ongoing financial risk throughout 2022. The gin producer’s current F-rating will most likely lead to the end of the company.

The business had made recent credit inquiries, according to The West, yet there are no records of default, tax default or legal action. Creditors and SevenZeroEight will hold their first meeting on October 3.

Warne passed of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand. He “was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” SevenZeroEight wrote on social media.

On Saturday, Robbie Williams dedicated a performance of his song “Angels” at the AFL Grand Final to Warne.

Warne’s spirits are bottled at 43% and a light 23% ABV — 23 being the sportsman’s number — and have collected multiple gold awards in recent years. As detailed by SevenZeroEight, Warne wanted an easy-drinking gin that could be enjoyed all day with friends and family. The same idea was applied to the brand’s ready-to-drink cocktails made with “Handcrafted Slim Tonic.”

The gin’s website leaves the following message: “We look forward to the next phase of 708’s journey and the many more opportunities to raise a glass in his honour. Cheers Warnie, we miss you.”

Currently, all SevenZeroEight products are listed as “sold out.”

