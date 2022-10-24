Shane Warne Gin Business Goes into Liquidation

The gin business partially owned by Australian Cricketer Shane Warne has gone into liquidation. SevenZeroEight accredited a part of the business’ end to Warne’s sudden passing in March. According to reports, the company owed around $1.75 million to 21 unsecured creditors.

When administrators were called last month — a signal of financial troubles for a company — SevenZeroEight reportedly still had $945,000 worth of gin.

According to CreditorWatch, the business was experiencing ongoing financial risk throughout 2022. SevenZeroEight stopped distilling gin following Warne’s death.

Warne passed of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand. SevenZeroEight wrote on social media he “was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.”

Administrators were told that Warne’s death greatly impacted the company.

The gin producer’s downfall has also been reportedly attributed to directors unsuccessfully seeking to sell the company in July and a dept of $30,800 owed to beverage producer BevCo.

The brand’s name pays tribute to Warne’s record-breaking 708 wickets and operates under Gin Brothers Pty Ltd.

Warne’s spirits were bottled at 43% and a light 23% ABV — 23 being the sportsman’s number — and collected multiple gold awards in recent years. As detailed by SevenZeroEight, Warne wanted an easy-drinking gin that could be enjoyed all day with friends and family.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter