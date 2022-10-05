Distillery Turns Home of Shakespeare’s Daughter Into Tasting Room, Launches Pink Gin With Her Name - Gin Raiders

Shakespeare Distillery has opened a new tasting room and rum school experience in the former home of Shakespeare’s daughter, Judith. Located in Stratford-upon-Avon, U.K., the second site– appropriately called Judith’s — inspired the launch of a new gin, also donning Judith’s name.

Who knew Shakespeare and his daughter could posthumously inspire such spirited innovations?

The new gin is a limited-edition release made with pink peppercorns, hibiscus, citrus, raspberries and blackberries. Judith’s Premium Pink Gin’s striking color is achieved naturally through a post-distillation steep with fresh raspberries.

Shakespeare Distillery is “pretty sure Judith would have approved” since in Tudor times pink meant “the pinnacle of perfection.”

The new tasting room at Judith’s will allow visitors to try a menagerie of gins all while being enlightened on the history of gin and the distillery’s gin production process.

Located on the two floors above the distillery’s retail location, Judith’s new rum school will educate guests on how to distill and flavor the spirit. Our sister site, Rum Raiders, shares more on the new rum experience here.

The rum school isn’t Shakespeare Distillery’s first liquor education station. The distillery hosts a gin school and, according to The Spirits Business, attributed its expansion to tours and the gin school’s success.

At the gin school, guests are situated in front of copper stills and are invited to select from an array of gin botanicals as experts guide the experience. Shakespeare Distillery even encourages guests to bring their own herbs and spices for “that extra special personal touch.”

If you’d rather skip straight to the drinking part, the distillery’s portfolio of gins has a lot to offer. Shakespeare Distillery sells dry, high-proof, elderflower and quince, rhubarb gins and fruity gin liqueurs. There’s even an indigo-hued gin made in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 2022 Platinum Jubilee.

As for Judith’s gin, Shakespeare Distillery recommends it be served with a slice of lemon and Fever-Tree’s elderflower tonic or light Indian tonic.

Bottled at 40% ABV, Judith’s Premium Pink Gin can be purchased here.

