5 Essential Scottish Gins for Your International Scottish Gin Day Celebrations - Gin Raiders

International Scottish Gin Day is a celebration to honor all things Scottish gin — from the people behind the spirits to the places where they are made. This year, it’s taking place on Oct. 1.

The holiday was first launched in 2019 by The Gin Cooperative, a business that “helps promote and tell the story of Scottish Gin.” Through programs of events and industry collaborations, International Scottish Gin day shares these sentiments with spirit lovers around the world.

In honor of International Scottish Gin Day, here are five Scottish gins that pay homage to Scotland’s lush lands and its regional botanicals.

Eden Mill Forager Gin

Eden Mill distillery was established in 2012 and is located on the banks of the Eden Estuary in St Andrews. The distillery makes a wide range of gin expressions from flavored and modern to limited-edition and oak-aged. Eden Mill has even partnered with Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay to make Ramsay’s Gin, which is made with Mara seaweed, Honeyberries and pink peppercorn.

Eden Mill Forager Gin is bottled at 40% ABV and is inspired by the Scottish wilderness. Hedgerow fruit make up the base of this jammy, wild gin. Anticipate the flavors of raspberry, strawberry and gooseberry to stand out in this Bramble-worthy gin.

Forager Gin calls attention to the importance of Scottish hedgerows, which serve as important ecosystems for many local flora and fauna.

Find Eden Mill Forager Gin here.

Edinburgh Seaside Gin

Edinburgh Distillery is located in the capital of Scotland and was established in 2010. The distillery takes inspiration from the city and its urban environment. Over 20 expressions of gin are made at Edinburgh distillery, including a sweet variety of gin liqueurs.

Edinburgh Seaside Gin hopes to capture the seaside of the city. According to Edinburgh, the small-batch gin “tastes like a fresh crisp breeze over windswept golden sands.” How poetic!

The gin is made with locally foraged botanicals such as Bladderwrack seaweed, scurvygrass and ground ivy. This 43% ABV spirit is soft, sweet and just a touch salty.

Find Edinburgh Seaside Gin here.

Balmenach Distillery is located in the whiskey-famous Speyside region of Scotland. First established in 2009, the distillery sources botanicals right from its surrounding land. Caorunn’s name comes from the Gaelic word for rowan berry, one of the gin’s highlighted botanicals.

Caorunn’s flagship expression also features heather, dandelion, bog myrtle and Coul Blush Apple. The gin is floral, sweet and citrusy — perfect for almost any classic gin cocktail.

In addition, the distillery produces a raspberry, tangerine and high-proof gin.

Find Caorunn Gin here.

Rock Rose Gin

The Dunnet Bay Distillery was established in 2014 and is located in Caithness. The distillery bottles up locally sourced botanicals from the Scottish Highlands in its five gin expressions, which includes a “fabulously fruity” sloe gin.

The original Rock Rose Gin is made with sea buckthorn, Rhodiola rosea, juniper, bilberry and water mint. Bottled at 41.5% ABV, Rock Rose Gin is fresh, zesty and — as Dunnet Bay Distillery puts it — “berryful.”

The distillery also sells “refill gin pouches” which encourage buyers to reuse the gin’s ceramic bottle. Mail back the pouch and Dunnet Bay Distillery will take care of the recycling for you!

Find Rock Rose Gin here.

On the banks of Loch Indaal on the Isle of Islay, Bruichladdich Distillery produces its duo of gins, The Botanist Islay Dry Gin and The Botanist Hebridean Strength.

The Botanist expresses “the essence of Islay” and includes 22 carefully selected botanicals. A few of these botanicals are hawthorn, wood sage, sweet cicely, mint, thyme, sweet gale, gorse and chamomile.

Bottled at 46% ABV, this gin is silky, herbal and citrusy.

Find The Botanist Islay Dry Gin here.

Cheers to International Scottish Gin day!

