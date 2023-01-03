Salty Dog: A Tangy, Fruity Gin Cocktail With a Salted Rim - Gin Raiders

The Salty Dog is an easy-to-make cocktail that combines tart-sweet grapefruit juice with your favorite gin and a delightfully salty rim. This cocktail is perfect for sipping at brunch or serving up a bunch at a friendly get-together.

The grapefruit-based cocktail is believed to have originated during the 1920’s, when gin was one of the most popular spirits to enjoy during the days of Prohibition.

Some recipes will call for vodka, but where’s the fun in that when we have our botanical best friend at the ready?

All you need to prepare yourself this crushable cocktail is pink grapefruit juice, your closest bottle of gin, salt and a grapefruit slice garnish. Let’s make a Salty Dog!

Salty Dog Recipe

2 oz. Gin

4 oz. Pink grapefruit juice

1 grapefruit slice for garnish

salt

Dip a highball glass into a shallow dish of grapefruit juice and then rim the glass with salt. In a shaker full of ice, pour in your gin and juice. Shake hard for about 30 seconds and strain your liquid into the salt-rimmed glass.

Optionally, you can fill your cocktail glass with more ice. For a fun addition, leave room in your glass to top the cocktail with a hearty splash of soda water for a bubbly version of the Salty Dog.

Cheers!

