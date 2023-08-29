Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney to Launch Soccer-Inspired Beer

In a strategic move, Ryan Reynolds is set to capitalize on the triumphs of his Wrexham Association Football Club ownership. The “Deadpool” actor, who co-owns the Welsh club alongside “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney, is entering the realm of beer by introducing a line of soccer-themed lagers.

This venture follows the duo’s achievement of elevating the team to the English Football League and producing a documentary about the club on Disney+, Mirror reported on Monday.

Fresh from selling his Aviation Gin brand, a business valued at a staggering $610 million, Reynolds is now setting his sights on tapping into the team’s fame and accomplishments through this new beer line. He is already underway with trademarking several names for his lager brand. Notable among them is “It’s Always Sunny in Wrexham,” referencing McElhenney’s renowned TV series, and “R&R Lager,” representing the initials of both co-owners, per Mirror.

Meanwhile, “Max Effort Lager” tips its hat to Reynolds’ film production company, Maximum Effort. According to Mirror, the duo has also secured trademarks for other affiliations with the club, underscoring intentions to diversify into merchandise such as household items, apparel and toys.

In February 2021, Reynolds and McElhenny purchased Wrexham A.F.C. for $2.5 million through their firm R.R. McReynolds LLC, a move that was supported by an overwhelming 98.6% of the 2,000 Wrexham Supporters Trust members who voted.

Reynolds’ earlier involvement with Aviation Gin, initiated by a substantial investment in February 2018, led him to become the brand’s face. Diageo, the globe’s leading spirits producer, subsequently bought Aviation Gin and its parent firm Davos Brands in 2020.

In September 2022, Aviation Gin opened the doors to a new distillery and headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Beyond producing gin, the location offers an immersive escape room experience, tasting room and cocktail bar.

Read next:

Monthly Roundup: Top 10 Gins Released in July 2023

Blake Lively’s Betty Booze and Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham AFC Join Forces in ‘Pick Your Playvor’ Ad

‘Blending the Worlds of Basketball and Mixology’: Empress 1908 Gin Becomes Official Partner of Sacramento Kings