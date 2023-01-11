‘Goes Down Well…’: Russell Crowe Writes Cheeky Review of Muff Gin

“Gladiator” actor Russell Crowe has sent out a saucy little tweet after trying out The Muff Liquor Company‘s Irish Potato Craft Gin.

Twitter users couldn’t help but have their own fun with Crowe’s three-word, cheeky review of Muff Gin.

“Diving in are you?,” one Twitter user asked of the Academy Award-winning actor.

“Can have a bit of an after taste though…,” another wrote.

A few other commenters simply remarked on Crowe’s saucy choice of words.

“With a name like that Russell..I should hope so !”

“I’m afraid I’m having a hard time getting over the name… because I have a dirty mind.”

“Oh I see what you did there! 🤣🤣🤣”

While short and sweet, Crowe’s review of Muff Gin has already reached the eyes of 203,300 internet users. We hope this means more people will sample the crisp offerings of potato-based gin.

Muff Irish Potato Gin is made with four different types of potatoes. The spirit’s tasting notes are influenced by botanicals such as mandarin, rosemary, lemon, elderflower — and just a little bit of champagne extract. The Muff Liquor Company says that the champagne lends the gin a “distinctive taste.” The gin was also a Gold Medal Winner at the 2018 World Gin Masters competition.

Despite what Crowe’s tweet implies, the brand’s name actually comes from the town of Muff on the Inishowen peninsula in County Donegal. The Muff Liquor Company also produces an Irish whiskey and a Potato vodka.

If Muff Gin sounds like your cup of G&T, a bottle can be purchased on the distillery’s website, priced at €39.95 (42.98).

