Roku Gin Producer Releases Its Second Japanese Gin

The House of Suntory, producer of Roku Gin, has released its second gin expression into Malaysian markets, expanding the reach of this once Japan-exclusive spirit, INK PR reported.

The gin, SUI, highlights three quintessentially Japanese botanicals: ginger, ryokucha green tea and yuzu. Classic gin favorites — juniper, coriander, bitter orange peel, lemon peel, angelica, cardamom and cinnamon — are also included in the botanical mix.

Following the success of Roku Gin (launched in 2018), SUI was first unveiled in Japan in 2020 with the goal to change the concept of gin.

According to the report, SUI is made to pair well with “everyday meals.” SUI is named after the Kingfisher, a family of birds known for hunting and eating fish. The Kanji characters on the bottle were inked by master calligrapher Tansetsu Ogino. Also featured on the gin is the Kanji for “jade,” emphasized by a jade-colored band across the bottle and lid. These two symbols express Suntory’s hope that SUI will “spread its wings and soar high in the Gin market,” per the report.

Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: A refreshing harmony of yuzu citrus with traditional botanicals.

Palate: Smooth and rich with a hint of green tea and the mild bitterness of other traditional botanicals.

Finish: The peppery punch of ginger combined with the sharp spicy characteristics of traditional botanicals.

Keep an eye on the official Instagram page for SUI for additional information on The House of Suntory’s latest gin.

