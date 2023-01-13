'Roadside' Liquor Kills Man; Police Suspect Murder

On Monday, three men in Kerala, India, were hospitalized after drinking from a bottle of liquor that was reportedly “found at roadside.” One of the men, Kunjumon, who was transferred to an intensive care unit has passed away, according to Manorama Online (MO). The health condition of the two other men who drank from the liquor bottle has been described as serious.

Previous coverage of the “roadside” liquor stated that the bottle was given to the men by a friend. After consuming the alcohol, the trio began immediately vomiting and were rushed to the hospital. A police investigation was launched to look into the origin of the liquor, as it was believed that the suspicious bottle was bootleg alcohol.

According to MO, the “friend” was the nephew of the man who passed and police now suspect he spiked the bottle with pesticides with the apparent intention to poison one of the other men.

The nephew, Sudheesh, allegedly had “personal enmity” with his uncle’s friend, Manoj, and set out to harm him with spiked liquor, per the report. The young man reportedly punctured a hole into the cap of a liquor bottle, injected it with pesticide, covered the hole with wax and offered the bottle to Manoj, mentioning that he found it on the side of the road.

MO reported that Sudheesh’s plans apparently did not include his uncle and another friend of Manoj drinking from the bottle. During an interview with police, Sudheesh confessed to the crime and police have taken the 24-year-old into custody for the murder of Kunjumon, per MO.

