Bottle of Liquor 'Found at Roadside' Hospitalizes Three Men

On Monday, three men in Kerala, India, were hospitalized after consuming liquor from a bottle that was apparently “found at roadside” in Idukki, reported Mirror Now.

The alcohol was reportedly gifted to the men by a friend, who did not drink any of it. According to reports, the bottle was “Indian-made foreign liquor.” After accepting the liquor, the three men immediately began vomiting and were taken to the Adimali Taluk Hospital, per Mirror Now.

As their conditions worsened, doctors referred all three of them to the Kottayam Government Medical College. There, one of the men was sent to the college’s Intensive Care Unit.

After investigating the incident, police suspect that the liquor may have contained an amount of chemicals that exceeded the allowed quantities, according to Mirror Now.

Bootleg liquor has been an ongoing issue in certain areas of India where the consumption of alcohol is illegal. In November of 2022, the state of Himachal issued a zero-tolerance policy on illicit liquor and seized 7,901 boxes of law-breaking booze.

In September, police in Arua, Uganda, seized 74 cartons of toxic gin that had been behind at least 17 deaths. The gin was sold out of a roadside kiosk and was later found to contain excessive amounts of methanol. Methanol is an industrial chemical used in pesticides and gasoline that sometimes finds its way into bootleg liquors as a cheaper alternative to ethanol.

While the origin of the roadside liquor has not yet been determined, police suspect that the three men drank bootleg alcohol.

