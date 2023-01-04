Red Snapper Recipe: Gin's Botanical Riff on a Bloody Mary

Ah, the Bloody Mary. It’s everyone’s favorite drink to abundantly garnish with a whimsical array of vegetables, herbs and sometimes… the occasional mini cheeseburger.

The Bloody Mary is believed to have originated in 1921, invented by French bartender Fernand Petiot in the spur of the moment when he combined vodka with tomato juice. Initially, it was called a “Bucket of Blood” — yum!

A Bloody Mary is a savory and easy-drinking cocktail often considered a brunch favorite — so, thank goodness there’s a gin riff of it to upstage the vodka version we often see.

A Red Snapper, also referred to as a Bloody Margaret, is the gin-based version of the Bloody Mary. Gin’s botanical complexity and often citrus-forward flavor profile make it an excellent addition to the tomato juice drink.

Let’s make a Red Snapper!

Red Snapper Recipe

2 oz. Gin

4 oz. Tomato juice

1/2 oz. Lemon juice

3 Generous dashes of Worcestershire Sauce

1/2 tbsp. Horseradish

Hot sauce of choice

Shake of celery salt

Cracked black pepper

Garnish ideas: olives, herbs or a celery stick

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake hard for about 30 seconds. Strain your cocktail into a highball glass with ice. Feel free to top your Red Snapper off with as many tasty garnishes as you desire.

If you’d like to try your hand at a tequila-based Bloody Mary, take a look at this spicy recipe for a Bloody Maria.

