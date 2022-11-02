Support Craft Distilleries With These 7 RTD Gin Cocktails

It feels nice to be able to support craft distilleries and small spirit businesses. Here are seven ready-to-drink (RTD) gin cocktails that will help you do just that.

Deacon Giles RTD Gin & Tonic

Deacon Giles distills six spirits — two gins and four rums — and runs two bars in Salem, Massachusetts. The Deacon Giles ready to drink cocktails have a speakeasy theme, just like one of their bars.

Find these canned gin and tonics in a four pack for $14 and enjoy Deacon Giles’s house made tonic and dry gin.

Buy Deacon Giles RTD Gin & Tonic here.

Salt Point Gin Highball

Salt Point has been crafting canned cocktails since 2013 and runs a 10 people operation dedicated to “quality ingredients and the finest of spirits.” For $17 per four pack you can support Salt Point and sip an easy drinking highball made with gin, lemon, cucumber and seltzer.

Buy Salt Point Gin Highball here.

The Finnish Long Drink

The Long Drink — both the name of the brand and the product — brings America a beverage rooted in Finnish history. According to the brand’s website, the long drink was born from the need to supply drinks to visitors of the 1952 Finland Summer Games when the country was still healing from World War II.

The long drink is a cocktail made with citrus soda and gin. A six pack can be found for $13.99.

Buy this unique Finish canned cocktail here.

Five Drinks Tom Collins

Five Drinks Co. was founded upon the idea of simple and natural cocktail ingredients. These Tom Collins are canned at an impressive 10% ABV and made with fresh grapefruit juice.

Five Drinks Co. also makes a canned gin and tonic found here. We give our thanks to Five Drinks Co. for knowing how to appreciate gin.

Buy Five Drinks Tom Collins here.

Greenhook’s Gin And Tonic

Greenhook already makes a well-received American dry gin, so we know their canned cocktail will be just as good. These RTD gin and tonics can be found for $22.99 as a four pack.

Greenhook’s RTD gin and tonic won a silver award at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2020. Congrats!

Buy Greenhook’s gin and tonic here.

Canteen Gin Spritz Variety Pack

This eight pack of assorted gin spritz cans are found for $18. What a deal! The flavors are citrus, blossom and ruby. The blossom flavor sounds particularly delicious to us, which must be true since the pack comes with four cans of it.

Canteen Gin Spritz are also all zero sugar, zero carbs and only 99 calories. Nice.

Find Canteen Gin Spritz here.

Prairie Organic Cucumber Lemonade

According to Prairie Organic’s website, they are the “number one selling organic spirits brand.” We love supporting organic products and craft distilleries alike. Check out Prairie Organic Gin here.

The Prairie Organic Sparkling Craft Cocktails come in two other flavors, grapefruit and bootleg. Bootleg is a deliciously refreshing gin cocktail made with lemon, lime, seltzer and mint.

Get yourself a four pack of Prairie Organic Cucumber Lemonade here.

If the grapefruit flavor sounds more up your alley, you can buy it here.

