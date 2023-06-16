Rare Cognac Stolen; Restaurant Estimates $15K Loss

Earlier this week, Pacific Moon, an upscale restaurant in Oklahoma, experienced a rather costly loss when a rare bottle of Cognac was stolen during the day by two individuals who claimed they wanted to use the restroom prior to the location’s official opening hours.

“That threw us for a loop,” commented Executive Chef Ivan Norwood, according to News9.

Norwood, who had arrived early to start his preparations for the day, was taken aback upon discovering that he was not alone in the restaurant, reported News9. Apparently, a man and a woman had gained unauthorized entry through the door leading to the back bar. Norwood speculated that the intruders were likely “vagrants” who simply let themselves in, per the report.

Upon confrontation, the man claimed to be a passerby in need of using the bathroom. Norwood, assuming no harm, granted permission for the request.

As Norwood resumed his tasks in the back bar, an abrupt banging noise drew his attention. The man was seen sprinting towards the exit, having already used a stool to snag a bottle from the top shelf of the front bar, security camera footage revealed.

To make matters worse, the stolen item was no ordinary bottle of liquor; it happened to be an incredibly expensive $5,000 Cognac, known as Louis XIII, which, when factoring in restaurant markup, dealt a substantial blow to Pacific Moon, amounting to an estimated loss of approximately $15,000.

“Top, top shelf. This is top as you can get,” Norwood said, per News9. “He’s living like a king.”

While Norwood remains hopeful that law enforcement will apprehend the culprit, he is determined to preserve the warm and welcoming atmosphere for which Pacific Moon is known, shared News9. Nevertheless, he recognizes the need for a few procedural adjustments to prevent such incidents in the future. Specifically, he suggested having staff members present both in the front and back areas of the restaurant at all times.

In the face of this event, Pacific Moon is anticipating the arrival of a new bottle of Cognac just in time for an upcoming pop-up event scheduled for the weekend, per the report. The establishment remains resilient and committed to offering its patrons an exceptional dining experience despite this setback.

