This Pub's Main Attraction Is a Beer-Loving Pig

Move aside, karaoke and dart boards, there’s a better bar attraction in town and it’s a pot-bellied big named Frances Bacon who loves beer and pub snacks.

The Conquering Hero, a London-based pub, attracts locals and travelers alike with its very own pet pig, who is known to be quite the fan-favorite.

“She has the run of the pub and loves to greet her many fans who come to see her armed with treats like carrots and acorns,” Vicky Taylor-Ross, owner of The Conquering Hero, shared with The Mirror.

Vicky Taylor-Ross and her husband Ian Taylor-Ross first bought bacon back in 2010 and have let her hang out at their business since. According to The Mirror, Bacon was house trained within 48 hours of her arrival at the couple’s home.

When not munching on vegetables, Bacon is incredibly interested in rooting around for beer and peanuts.

“She is also up for drinking beer – she will try and get hold of anything that’s there, especially cider,” Vicky Taylor-Ross told BBC.

Bacon has been known to enjoy a sneaky sip of unguarded beer and has even been offered some by patrons of the pub. However, after the owners of The Conquering Hero noticed her head-butting customer’s legs, they had to cut Bacon off from the booze.

“She’s lovely – definitely our favourite regular,” Ian Taylor-Ross, owner of the pub, shared with BBC. “We’ve had to bar her from having any beer though.”

“She managed to nick a pint or two and then started butting into people. But we’re keeping a closer eye on her now and that won’t happen again.”

Now, Bacon is kept on a vegetarian diet at the pub and guests are warned not to let her have any beer. Additionally, the owners have moved pub snacks out of Bacon’s reach. Bacon spends her days relaxing by the fire and hanging out in The Conquering Hero’s beer garden.

The London pub has plenty to offer customers beyond a cheery pig. Visitors of The Conquering Hero can enjoy a menu full of Sunday roasts, classic English dishes, desserts and, of course, a range of beer and mixed drinks.