Premium Gin Procera Set for Limited Release of 2022 Vintage - Gin Raiders

Ultra-premium Kenyan gin distillery Procera is set for the limited release of its annual 2022 vintage expressions in October. Procera’s Red Dot and Green Dot will be available in the U.K., with only 300 bottles of each to be distributed.

According to The Spirits Business, the 2022 vintage bottles will be sold at Harvey Nichols, Hedonism Wines and Master of Malt.

Procera is the world’s first gin producer to use African Juniperus Procera and one of few to distill with fresh juniper berries. The craft distillery — Kenya’s first — is located 1638 meters above sea level in Nairobi and utilizes a Müller 230L Aromat pot still. Each unique, hand-blown bottle is made with recycled glass and adorned with an artisan palm wood stopper, leather cord and vial of herb salt.

Procera partners with Kijabe Forest Trust, an organization which protects the native Kijabe forest from tree and animal poachers. The gin producer also works to continue the cultivation of African Juniper, since the plant had not been previously used commercially.

Red Dot features five African peppers — selim, black, elephant, alligator and ashanti — as well as honey, locust bean oyster shell, seaweed, tea, mace and myrrh. Red Dot will be priced at £95 ($91.56) and is noted as bold and spicy.

Green Dot puts juniper in the limelight. The gin is made with Juniper Procera, Juniper Communi, juniper leaves and toasted juniper wood. Green Dot will retail for £115 ($149.48).

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter